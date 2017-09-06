Setback for Ram Rahim Singh: Crackdown on Dera HQ soon; here is all you want to know

Accepting government’s request, HC allowed sanitisation of Sirsa headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda. (IE)

In yet another setback for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Haryana police and paramilitary forces may enter the Dera headquarters following the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. Accepting government’s request, HC allowed sanitisation of Sirsa headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda. Search operations will be conducted at the headquarters under the supervision of retired District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Singh Panwar., Indian Express reported. The duo has been appointed as Court Commissioner and will submit the report to the court and government in a sealed cover.

The HC ordered the crackdown on headquarters of Dera a day after a huge cache of guns and ammunition were recovered from the premises. According to Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan, the state government wanted the operations to be conducted as soon as possible. Indian Express quoted Mahajan saying, “However, the process may take one or two days as first of all the High Court order will be sent to the Court Commissioner, who will take a call to initiate the search operation.”

Paramilitary forces and Haryana police will be entering the headquarters to assist the officers in the operation, according to a government official. Besides security and staff who will be assisting the officers, the state government will also provide a car, Rs 1.2 lakh and other facilities to the Court Commissioner. Anshul Chhatrapati, son of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chattarpati who was allegedly killed by Dera followers has been questioning the delay to enter the headquarters. According to him, the delay can work in behest of the Dera followers and give them an opportunity to clear the arms and black money from the premises.