Setback for PDP as Maharaja Hari Singh’s grandson resigns, here is why

In a setback for the ruling People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, party legislator Vikramaditya Singh had resigned. Vikramaditya is the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. The ruling legislator had alleged that the party had sidelined issues concerning the Jammu region. Singh is considered as the PDP’s face in Jammu also has written to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. In the letter, he had written, “It is no longer possible for me to be part of a party that continues to disregard the demands and aspirations of Jammu region.”

Singh had added that former PDP patron and late Chief Minister “Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s vision of bridging the growing divide between the three regions of the state also remains unfulfilled”. Singh had requested Mehbooba to accept his resignation from the party with immediate effect. Singh wrote about his decision to resign from the state Legislative Council as well. “On moral grounds, I have also decided to resign from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council were I was nominated by the Hon’ble Governor,’’ he said.

“I have sent my resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti with a request to accept it immediately. I feel that it is neither morally nor ethically right for me to continue as a member of the PDP,” Singh told reporters.

Singh, son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh, claimed, “I have publicly expressed my concerns for our state in general and Jammu in particular over the last several months but the party has rejected the issues.” According to him, the issues included illegal settlement of Rohingyas and demand for a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.