Setback for new Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, EC asks CBDT to re-evaluate assets

In a major setback to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the election commission has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to re-evaluate his immovable properties, which he declared in the nomination papers for the Assembly elections held earlier this year, ANI reported. It has also asked the CBDT to submit a report on the matter. The direction of the poll panel has come after a complaint filed by former BJP member Raghunath Singh Negi who has accused the CM of giving false information in election papers relating to his age, pending litigation and valuation of his immovable properties.

Negi, in his complaint on October 30 had accused the chief minister of giving wrong information before Assembly polls in 2007 and 2012 as also in in 2014 which he lost. While the chief minister’s office refused to comment on the matter, BJP leader Naresh Bansal said that the complaint was politically motivated and the party would present its version to the poll panel if it approaches him, Hindustan Times said.

Significantly, Negi also accused the chief minister of purchasing properties after his name figured in the Dhaincha scam involving farm seeds during his tenure as agriculture minister when BJP was in power in the state for five years from 2007.

Alleging that the chief minister gave false details about his age in three affidavits, Negi alleged that in his affidavit before 2014 Doiwala bypoll, Rawat said he was 54. The same age he has also shown in the papers before the 2017 assembly polls. In his complaint, Negi said if his birth year is 1960, the CM must be more than 56.

Earlier this month, the chief minister launched a biography based on chronicles of his early days and lesser-known facts of his life. Titled ‘Trivendra Ek Zindaginama – Khairasain ka Sooraj’, the book has been written by Dr Nandan Singh Bisht, an official release said.

Speaking at the event, a number of speakers such as Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, former state women’s commission chairperson Sushila Baluni, environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Anil Joshi heaped praise on Rawat, describing him as a politician with a simple heart.