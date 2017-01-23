Setback for former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha, Supreme Court orders investigation over role in coal scam

Supreme Court today directed order to conduct a Special Investigation Team probe against the former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha for his alleged involvement in the 2g and coal block allocation scam. (Source: PTI)

Supreme Court today directed order to conduct a Special Investigation Team probe against the former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha for his alleged involvement in the 2g and coal block allocation scam. Commenting upon the same, SC on Monday said, “Prima facie a case is made out against him for allegedly conniving with certain accused in the coal scam,” reported ANI. Sinha has been accused of misusing his powers. A special bench justice headed by M B Lokur was slated to pronounce the verdict, but due to the lack of prominent evidence, Lokur has ordered a detailed investigation in the case. The top court further said, “The case is in public interest and we hope the director will investigate it earnestly.”

The apex court had on July 2016, reserved the order on the issue after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that the assigned officials headed by former CBI special director M L Sharma has held that Sinha’s meetings with some high- profile accused in the scam, subsequently indicated that there was an attempt to influence the investigation.

Rohtagi, after receiving an initial report of the panel for perusal on condition of anonymity, had said he studied the report which has found that the visitors’ diary at Sinha’s residence was genuine. However, he had also pointed out that the correctness of entries in the diary can only be authenticated in the court through evidence.

Earlier, the court had given the initial report of the Sharma committee to Rohatgi for further proceedings. The bench wanted the Attorney General’s assistance post the panel had sought direction for supply of documents that helped in initiating a preliminary enquiry into the issue.

