Setback for Digvijaya Singh? Congress removes him from post of AICC in-charge of Telangana

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been relieved from the position of AICC in-charge of the Telangana state. He was replaced by R C Khuntia while Satish Jarkiholi has been appointed to the post of AICC secretary, according to Indian Express. In a statement, general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved a new AICC team to look after the party affairs in Telangana,” as per IE.

It is reported that local Congress leaders were not satisfied with Singh as he was not concentrating much on Telangana. It was also learnt that the leaders were unhappy as Digvijaya Singh was only making his presence felt on social media by taking digs at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, the report said.

Earlier, in April this year, Singh was also removed as the AICC in-charge of Goa and Karnataka after the party failed to form the government in Goa despite having the largest share of seats in the Assembly. According to India Today, it is believed that Digvijaya Singh was removed because he was trying to bring working president of Telangana Telugu Desam Party Revanth Reddy into the Congress as Telangana chief. However, other top leaders in the party said that Digvijaya Singh will launch a ‘spiritual padyatra’ in Madhya Pradesh from September and therefore a new in-charge has been appointed to lead the state, the report said.