Setback for commuters, Uber India hikes cab rates in Delhi; minimum fares now to start at Rs 40

Commuters in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) area will henceforth have to pay much higher amounts than they were used to starting today. In a statement, the US-based company said that the minimum rates that will now be applicable will be Rs 40. Currently, the company charges Rs 6 per km up to 20 km and Rs 12 per km after that. The charges of ride time, which is calculated on the basis of total time of the ride — for ‘UberPOOL’ and ‘UberX’ have been increased too, to Rs 1.5 per minute.

According to the Uber spokesperson, starting from February 5, the company has made some changes to pricing structure in Delhi and NCR so as to serve the national capital and adjoining areas in a better way. In 2015, the company had introduced ‘upfront fare’ through which the company calculates and shows rates depending on time and distance of travel and local traffic. The fares change because of the demand.

Reasonable rates has been one of the crucial factors driving the uptake of taxi services in the country. Uber is engaged in an intense competition in the market in the country with Ola as well as radio taxi operators like Meru. Uber, which operates in 29 cities in the country, considers India as its second-largest market, after the US.

(With inputs from PTI)