Setback for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt, CBI registers cases against Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today registered cases against some of the top ministers of AAP over alleged wrongdoing. (Reuters)

In a major setback to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today registered cases against some of the top ministers over alleged wrongdoing. While the biggest blow came when a case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another was was also logged against kin of Satyendra Jain. While allegations of corruption and nepotism have been flying thick and fast ever since the Kejriwal government took office, this step by the CBI has brought the cases right to the doorstep of the top echelons of the government.

You may also like to watch:

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the so-called TalkToAK campaign.

On the other hand, CBI has also registered a PE in the appointment of Saumya Jain, AAP minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter, who was appointed as advisor to Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic project.