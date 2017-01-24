Delhi Metro running late between Badarpur-Mandi House due to technical glitch

Delhi Metro. Source: PTI

The Delhi Metro services on the violet line between Badarpur- Mandi House stations have been affected due to technical glitch. This is not the first time when the metro service have been affected due to technical problems. Earlier on January 11, 2017 the blue line of Delhi metro was severely affected in the south-west Delhi’s Dwarka which resulted in delay across the busy 50 kilometre stretch between Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida City Centre. Before this on January 2, many commuters were left stranded when an issue occured in the overhead wiring between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House stations.

(More details awaited)

In a recent development, the DMRC said, “Metro services will be affected on January 26 and January 29 in view of the security arrangements for the Republic Day and Beating Retreat ceremony, as per instructions of Delhi Police, schedules of train services on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), Line 3 (Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21), Line -4 (Yamuna Bank to Vaishali) have been partially modified for January 26.”