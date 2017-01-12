Service charge on food, drinks unfair trade practice: Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan said the price list in the hotel menu cards should reflect all costs of the food and services. (PTI)

Food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said ‘service charges’ imposed on consumers by hotels or restaurants amount to an ‘unfair trade practice’ and it does not have any legal basis.

Paswan said the price list in the hotel menu cards should reflect all costs of the food and services. If a hotel or restaurant wants to impose an extra service charge, it should be displaced prominently on the premises, he added.

“We will be including provision for creation of a Central Consumer Protection Authority which would address or take actions against such malpractices concerning consumers on various aspects such as arbitrary imposition of service charges in the proposed amendments to Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 1986,” Paswan said.

The consumer affairs ministry has asked the hotels and restaurants industry to come out with suggestions for ensuring that extra charges are not levied on consumers. Paswan also said services charges collected should be also given to waiters.

Last week, the department of consumer affairs had said a number of complaints from consumers have been received that hotels and restaurants are following the practice of charging ‘service charge’ in lieu of tips in the range of 5-20%, which a consumer is forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided to him.

“The CPA, 1986, provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice and that a consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum established under the Act against such unfair trade practices,” the official statement had stated.

The consumer affairs ministry had called for clarification from the Hotel Association of India, which had stated that the service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience, he or she can have it waived off. “Therefore, it is deemed to be accepted voluntarily,” a statement noted.

The ministry also had urged state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants regarding aforementioned provisions of the CPA, 1986, and also to advise the hotels and restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels or restaurants that the ‘service charges’ are discretionary or voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off.