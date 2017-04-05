Separatists in Kashmir welcome US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s statement

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (PTI)

Separatists in Kashmir today welcomed US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s statement that the Trump administration would try and “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension. The statement of American Ambassador to the UN is “encouraging” as Kashmir is a long-standing political issue in the south Asian region, a moderate Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement here.

Despite bilateral talks between India and Pakistan the issue stands unresolved for the past 70 years and is heading towards dangerous proportions with each passing day, it added.

The Hurriyat said the two neighbours are nuclear powers and the lingering Kashmir issue has been the root cause of their “bitter relations and growing tension”. “Besides being a political problem in nature, Kashmir is a humanitarian issue as well. Therefore, the indication by America, being the super power at present, to play a positive role in the region is satisfactory for the people of Kashmir,” the Hurriyat said.

It said that India enjoys good relations with America and should take advantage of this opportunity giving up its traditional “rigid” policy on Kashmir.

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who is at present under detention at Srinagar Central Jail, welcomed Haley’s statement and said “peace and prosperity of south Asia is subservient to the resolution of Jammu Kashmir dispute”. “The Statement of United States envoy to UN is a welcome and appreciable step. Hope this statement will be translated into action,” Malik said in a statement.