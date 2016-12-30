Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained for protesting against the refugees’ domicile issue

Yesterday, Malik visited the party’s Vice Chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, who had been relaesed from a five month long detention. (Reuters)

Amid continuing unrest in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation front (JKLF) chairman had, today, been detained by the police in Pulwana district of the valley for protesting against the refugees’ domicile issue. The Jammu and Kashmir government had, earlier, declared the issuing of domicile certificate to West Pakistan refugees (WPR), settled in Jammu.

With over three lakh West Pakistan refugees settled in Jammu, heated controversy erupted following media reports suggesting that the issuance of the domicile certificates had been started by the J&K government.

Yesterday, Malik visited the party’s Vice Chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, who had been relaesed from a five month long detention.

Also Watch:

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on December 27 also expressed dissent over the government’s announcement to issue ‘domicile certificates’ to West Pakistan Refuees.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in coalition with the Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling People’s Democratic Party, took the stand of initiating steps to fulfil he long pending demands of the refugees, which stirred up controversy in the Valley.

On December 23, the Valley witnessed a complete shutdown on the call of separatists in the wake of the initiative taken by the government.

(With inputs from agencies)