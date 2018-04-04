Senior Rajasthan BJP leader revolts against Vasundhara Raje, says state government hit by sense of fear

In a news that should worry the ruling BJP in Rajasthan where the party is already facing revolt by its own leaders, former state Minister Devi Singh Bhati has announced he will not contest the upcoming assembly polls that will be held later this year. At a press conference on Tuesday, Bhati said the government was running away from the people because there was a sense of fear. He said there was no need to be in politics to serve the people and accused the government of indulging in vote-bank politics.

Bhati said the government is trying to hide its failures. “I would not contest the state Assembly election, but would continue to work for the people,” Bhati said, adding corporate houses are running the system.

Bhati is a senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Srikolayat in Bikaner. He was a member of state Legislative Assembly for more than three decades. He had successfully contested polls from Srikolayat seat between 1980 and 2013. He had served as an Irrigation minister in Vasundhara Raje government from 2008 to 13.

Rajasthan is slated to go to polls later this year. The BJP is facing infighting over the state leadership with many of the leaders questioning Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s style of work. The party had recently suffered humiliating defeat in assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls, prompting leaders to call for a change at the organisational as well as at the government level.