Senior BJP leader LK Advani unfurls national flag at his residence

LK Advani unfurling the tricolour at his residence on the occasion of India’s 68th Republic Day. (ANI)

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani unfurled the national flag at his residence at the national capital today. Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader expressed his best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. He also expressed hoped that this day will inspire all to make the country a leading nation in the world.

Apart from him several other political leaders and ministers also unfurled the national flag at their residence and party offices. Home Minister Rajnath Singh also unfurled the tricolour at his residence.

Earlier in the day, the UAE contingent was one of the major attraction in this year’s Republic Day parade. This year, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the function.

A contingent of 179 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers marched at the parade. It had sent 195 jawans, 15 officers and 15 support staff. Of these, 144 jawans and 35 band members were part of the parade at Rajpath.

The National Security Guard, the country’s elite counter-terrorism force also made it’s debut today at the 68th Republic Day parade. The contingent which consisted of 60 commandos took part in the march past at the Rajpath, saluting President Pranab Mukherjee.

You may also like to watch this video

Earlier, as people geared up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital was brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.

Nearly 50,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces kept every nook and corner.

(With inputs from PTI)