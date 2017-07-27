Selfie with elephant proves deadly for Bengaluru man as animal goes rogue

Picture of the victim with another elephant. (Facebook)

Selfie moment with an elephant proved to be deadly for a 27-year-old Bengaluru man who has been identified as Abhilash. The man, a sales representative, along with his friends illegally entered the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday reportedly under the influence of alcohol. There he attempted to take a selfie with an elephant who was kept in an enclosure along with 20 others. However, the animals got agitated and crushed him to death. According to a News Minute report, Bannerghatta Police Station sub inspector Naveen while talking about the incident said, “The victim was a sales representative and a resident of Bengaluru’s Hanumanthanagar. Abhilash and his friends had gone to the park on Tuesday evening. The park is closed on Tuesdays, so the group had entered the park from the side where the Hakki-Pikki Colony is located.” He added, “The three others, who saw Abhilash being attacked by the elephant ran away and remained silent. However, they confessed to being with Abhilash on Tuesday evening when a few of their other friends informed us. The three others will be questioned later today.”

According to the report, the 16-year-old elephant Sundar was subject to cruelty at a temple in Kolhapur and was later rescued. A case of unnatural death has been filed with the police at the Bannerghatta Station, however, the report claims that police is suspecting that an attempt to take a picture with the elephant is the main reason behind the death of the 27-year-old man.

Santosh Kumar, the Director of the Bannerghatta Biological Park while talking about the incident said that his employees found Abhilash dead inside the enclosure and they had to pull him out which proves that Sunder, the elephant did not come out of his enclosure. He added that the elephant due to its aggressive behavior was confined to the enclosed area.