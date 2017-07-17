Selfie on Railways Vizag, Kirandol passenger train costs student his life

They boarded the train to visit Araku Valley and few others tourist places in Vizag. (PTI)

In a tragic incident, a final year student of Bachelor of Pharmacy died after falling from a Railways coach while trying to click a selfie, the Railway Police said. The incident occurred near Borra Caves Junction when the Vizag-Kirandol passenger train was passing through tunnels on the KK line, PTI. The deceased, who has been identified as D Gopi Reddy, hailed from Guntur.

The 22-year old was visiting Visakhapatnam along with his friends on a trip. They boarded the train to visit Araku Valley and few others tourist places in Vizag the report added. He fell from the train while trying to take a selfie while it was passing through the tunnels. A case has been registered in the matter.

Last week, at least five people were killed after their boat capsized near Nagpur as they tried to take a risky selfie. As per Indian Express, the incident happened at Vena Dam on Amravati road, around 25 km away from the city. There were about 11 people on the boat, who were about 20-25 years of age when the accident took place.“Seven people are feared drowned in the incident which occurred between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. While three persons — two boatmen and a college student — were rescued, one body was fished out in the night,” Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Nagpur Rural was quoted as saying by Nagpur Today.

Earlier, eight people had reportedly requested boatmen Roshan Bawne, Roshan Khandare and Akshay Khandare to take the group to the dam. After leaving the shore, they started clicking selfies, locals were quoted as saying by india.com. Because of this boatmen lost control resulting in boat capsizing. Nagpur rural SP Shailesh Balkawade was quoted as saying that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was roped in for rescue operations.