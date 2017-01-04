‘Selfie’ in school to track attendance, dropout rate, tangles state schools teachers in Maharashtra

The state government of Maharashtra has asked teachers in schools to take selfies with students. The initiative was taken to check dropout rate and at the same time keep a track on the attendance records. (PTI)

The state government of Maharashtra has asked teachers in schools to take selfies with students. The initiative was taken to check dropout rate and at the same time keep a track on the attendance records. Government Resolution (GR) which was issued by the state government, was to kick off on January 2, but schools claim that there is no clarity where the pictures need to be uploaded.

According to a DNA report, the teachers said that schools are still waiting to get the link on which selfies need to be uploaded. And in the process, many schools have forgotten to take selfies.

Nand Kumar, Principal Secretary of State School Education and Sports department, said that schools were instructed to upload the selfies on SARAL website. However admitting the fact that the link is yet not ready, he said that it got delayed due to some glitches and testing of the link is still under process after which the process of taking selfie may start from the coming Monday.

Moreover, teachers are complaining that taking selfies on the first day of school after vacation will not help, as many students don’t turn up. Some teachers are also tensed, whether the government is going to provide teachers with internet facility for uploading the photos or not. Not only this, the faculty is facing numerous technical issues as not all the teachers have smartphones with good cameras. Also, some of them were seen struggling to manage the students as photos can be taken only in groups of ten.