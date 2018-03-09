Selfie gone wrong! In freak accident, youth dies after loaded pistol accidentally goes off

The victim had come to visit the boy and his family in Delhi when the untoward incident took place.

The infatuation for clicking selfies turned fatal for a 23-year-old who died after a bullet was accidentally fired from a loaded pistol while taking the picture. The victim’s 17-year-old cousin accidentally fired the loaded gun which killed the 23-year-old. The victim had come to visit the boy and his family in Delhi when the untoward incident took place.

The deputy commissioner of police, (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that the boy has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. According to Biswal, the pistol belonged to the father of the minor who is a property dealer. Biswal further said that appropriate action will be taken against the father for permitting him to use the loaded licensed gun. The cousin killed in the incident was a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, the incident took place at 5:30 pm when the victim was in the residence of his relatives. The cousins decided to take a selfie with the loaded pistol in hand and the minor accidentally pressed the trigger leading to the death of the school teacher. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to the bullet injuries later.

It has been reported that India accounted for 128 out of 213 selfie deaths from 2014 to the present, making the country’s death toll in the category the highest. Recently we also witnessed a chilling viral video of a Hyderabad man trying to take a selfie getting hit by a running train. Such incidents where a selfie has been the reason of numerous deaths not only in India but across the world are not unheard of .