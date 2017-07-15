Selfie ban! To curb accidents, Jabalpur DM orders crackdown on clicking pictures near water bodies

The move comes following the death of four people, in the last 20 days, who were trying to take selfies at dangerous spots on the bridge, they said. (Reuters)

In the wake of a number of accidents due to selfies, Jabalpur District Magistrate on Saturday ordered a ban on clicking selfies near water bodies, while driving and while boating. The DM issued orders under Sec 144 CrPC 1973. Earlier, police in Bihar’s capital city Patna had decided to penalise people if they are found clicking selfies at the newly constructed Digha-Sonepur bridge. The Patna police had imposed a penalty of Rs 600 on those found taking selfies. Another such report had come from Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police had recently launched a campaign to penalise people if they are found clicking selfies at prominent public places where there is a threat to life, as per a report by ANI. All highways, railway stations, railway tracks and multi-storey buildings are reportedly covered under this unique approach. Undoubtedly, the culture of clicking selfies continues to soar across the nation, and it is leading people to even risk their lives to get a perfect shot.

Recently, 5 people were reported dead after their boat capsized in Vena Dam waters in Nagpur while trying to take selfies. All of them were between 20-25 years of age. Earlier too, DM of Jabalpur had taken some initiatives to aware people of taking selfies in dangerous places. Last year, at least five deaths were recorded in Madhya Pradesh due to selfies. In this particular case too, the eight people who had requested boatmen Roshan Bawne, Roshan Khandare and Akshay Khandare to take the group to the dam, had created a ruckus for clicking selfies, resulting in the boatmen losing control resulting in the boat capsizing. Nagpur rural SP Shailesh Balkawade told media that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been roped in for rescue operations.