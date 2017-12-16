Seize Abdul Karim Telgi’s properties, use them for country benefit, says his wife

Telgi, convicted in the multi-crore scam, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on October 26 after a prolonged illness. (IE)

Shahida, the wife of fake stamp-paper scam mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi, has approached a court here, urging that his benami properties be seized and used for the country’s benefit “as per his last wish”. Telgi, convicted in the multi-crore scam, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on October 26 after a prolonged illness. His wife claimed in the application that Telgi’s last wish was that all his properties, bought from the money he earned from the scam, be used by the government. The application also lists immovable properties which Telgi bought in his relatives’ names and were never seized by investigating agencies. Shahida Telgi’s lawyer Milind Pawar told PTI, “Shahida in her application has mentioned that Telgi had the last wish that the properties he bought from the money earned through the scam should be seized by the government and used for the benefit of the nation. She has given a list of properties which Telgi had bought in the name of his relatives that were not seized by the investigating agencies.”

As per the list provided to the special Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here, there are seven properties in Belgam and two in Bijapur, Karnataka. “Shahida’s application also says she is a god-fearing person. Her faith in the god and judiciary made her move the court with details of the properties as she wanted to stay away from any kind of sin,” advocate Pawar said. The application is likely to come up for hearing on February 3, 2018.