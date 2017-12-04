Security supervisor arrested for ISIS note at Mumbai airport

An employee of a private agency has been arrested for allegedly putting up a hand-written note at the Mumbai airport’s cargo facility threatening a possible attack by terrorist organisation ISIS (PTI)

An employee of a private agency has been arrested for allegedly putting up a hand-written note at the Mumbai airport’s cargo facility threatening a possible attack by terrorist organisation ISIS, a senior police official said. A private security guard found the note in a toilet in the cargo section around 6 pm on November 29 and it read “attack the cargo on 26.01.18 or anytime – ISIS”, police said. The police official said that Askhay Gaikar, 24, working as a security supervisor of a private agency at the airport, was arrested yesterday after his role was established in the incident. “Someone had circulated a video in their WhatsApp group of a similar incident that had taken place at the airport in 2015. After watching the clip, he thought of doing something similar,” he said. Gaikar has been booked under sections 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 505 (1,b)(intent to cause fear and alarm) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. He added that Gaikar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court.