Security increased along India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh

Security along the 500 km-long India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh has been beefed up in view of the general and assembly elections in Nepal on December 7. The decision to seal the border was taken during a recent meeting of officials from both the countries, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) commandant Shiv Dayal said today. “The India-Nepal border will be sealed completely three days before polling and movement of people would also be banned,” he said. Security has been increased in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharth Nagar, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. “Security personnel are maintaining vigil round-the- clock,” the commandant informed. Paramilitary force, civil police and intelligence organisations are also keeping a close vigil on all activities in the border areas, he added.