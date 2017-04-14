Security forces maintain discipline despite provocation: JK Dy CM

The CRPF had earlier said the video was authentic and the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Representative Image: PTI)

Army and other security forces maintain discipline in the face of provocation by protesters and refrain from reacting in such a situation, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh today said. He said some persons have been arrested for allegedly beating up CRPF jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9, a video of which went viral soon after the government lifted the ban on broadband internet services in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. The video shows a group of armed paramilitary soldiers carrying EVMs being heckled and kicked by Kashmiri youths.

“All those involved in the act will be punished. An FIR has been lodged and some youths have been arrested,” Singh told reporters here.

He said the army and other security forces maintain discipline and that the youths tried provoking the CRPF jawans, but they kept their cool and did not react.

“The jawan had gun in his hands and he could have done anything when he was being insulted. But he kept calm and maintained high discipline,” the Deputy CM said.

“It is a condemnable act. The state government will take stern action and all such elements will be punished,” he said.

“There is provocation in such cases. But our army and security forces are disciplined. They (protesters) level allegations against such disciplined forces,” he said.

Asked about a video showing a youth tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone-pelting protesters, he said, “Action as per the law will be taken in the matter.

Singh said the PDP-BJP government was making every possible effort to deal with the volatile situation and restore normalcy in the Valley.

“Peace and normalcy is first priority of the government,” he said.