Security forces had input about militant attack, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid

Security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days, Director General of Police S P Vaid said here today, hours after a militant attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district. Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours today, leaving a personnel dead and two others injured. Terming the attack as unfortunate, Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this. “There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night,” Vaid told reporters here. The DGP was speaking at a press conference to outline the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2017. He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries in the initial firing by the militants. “Two of them are stable and one has succumbed,” he said, adding the militants will be neutralized very soon.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to neutralise them.