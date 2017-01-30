Security environment hit hardest in 2 yrs of PDP-BJP rule: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah today alleged that ceasefire violations and militant attacks increased at an “alarming” rate in Jammu and Kashmir in two years. (Source: PTI)

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah today alleged that ceasefire violations and militant attacks increased at an “alarming” rate in Jammu and Kashmir in two years of the Mehbooba Mufti government. “The security environment has been hit hardest in the past two years with ceasefire violations, militant attacks and the number of casualties inflicted on security forces increasing at an alarming rate,” he said at a party convention.

The former J&K chief minister said border dwellers continue to live under a “perpetual” threat. Attacking the ruling PDP-BJP combine, he alleged the coalition is trying to “misrepresent” works initiated during the tenure of his government and “nothing new has been done in the past two years”.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the projects launched in Manmohan Singh’s term and during our government in the state,” he alleged.

He also asked the Mufti dispensation to explain to people how it utilised the Rs 80,000-crore development package given by the Prime Minister. Omar said public utility services like drinking water and power are in “disarray, the schools and health institutions are craving for attention and rations have become scarce at CAPD sale outlets with the listed prices increased”.

You might also want to see this:

The NC leader said corruption was rampant in the PDP-BJP rule and 2,100 premature transfers were made in the past two years. “What can be more alarming than a BDO getting transferred in Sopore area 18 times a year,” he said.

The NC working president said some people were attempting to create “regional and religious” wedge to further a particular political agenda. He described the election of Sarpanchs by the Panchs as against the earlier arrangement of direct election and said it will “certainly weaken” the three-tier system of democracy.

He also attacked the government for “not being able to tackle the situation due to snowfall in Srinagar”.