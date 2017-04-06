Security deal: China turns down India’s ‘umbrella’ agreement, says rewrite

China rejects India’s security agreement. (PTI)

China has rejected to sign India’s ‘umbrella’ agreement that was on hold ever since Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Beijing in 2015. India proposed an ‘umbrella’ agreement covering all security aspects that need to be covered by the two countries but China has refused to sign it and has asked India to re-write the proposal and has suggested the formulation of sector-wise multiple agreements instead of one ‘umbrella’ agreement. The different sectors that China wants to cover separately are terrorism, intelligence, narcotics, human trafficking, etc. As quoted by the Indian Express, an official said, “We have received some communication from Beijing and are discussing the matter with our agencies. They (China) want an agency-to-agency agreement instead of a common agreement. The process may cause further delay in finalising the agreement.”

This decision has come up in the wake of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, but North Block officials refuse to agree as they think that the two events may not be related.

According to officials, the pact between the two countries can result in the highlighting of the ULFA leader Paresh Barua who is believed to be hiding somewhere between India, Myanmar and China.

Meng Jianzhu, who is an influential member of the Chinese Communist Party was conveyed to on his visit to the national capital in November 2016 that India is keen on setting up a procedure that can tackle cybercrime, transnational crimes along with a 24×7 hotline to exchange information. Towards this, India has formed various groups and sub-groups, to study the feasibility and seek suggestions from others interested parties including CBI and NIA.

India was optimistic that with the help of this security agreement, the country could procure more information about Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Muhammad, according to an Indian Express report.