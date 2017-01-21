Secretary to the President writes a letter to Election Commission of India on the use of President’s photograph for political purpose

Pranab Mukherjee official twitter handle issued that any political party should refrain from linking to the President for any political benefits.(IE)

President of India Pranab Mukherjee’s official twitter handle today issued a stern warning prohibiting the use of his photographs or anything related to him in any political purposes. He tweeted saying that any political party should refrain from linking to the President for any political benefits.

These tweets came following an incidents which took in the Ludhiana unit of Congress campaigning on Friday. In the hoarding which was put up it had the name as well as the photograph of the President. The use of the President’s image or name violates the code of conduct since the President possesses the ‘neutral chair’.

The tweets further read that Mrs Omita Paul who is the Secretary to the President had written to the Election Commission of India on the use of the President’s photo for political purpose.

You may also like to watch:

It also said that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the neutrality is maintained and there is no breach to the Office of the President of India.

According to Indian Express reports, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Dr. Pranab Mukherjee who is a Congress leader was in Ludhiana to hold campaigns and meetings for the party. She was hosted by Ludhiana district Congress president Gurpreet Gogi and Ludhiana west candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Sharmistha was welcomed by party leaders and hoardings were put up with photograph of the President, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gogi and

Capt. Amarinder Singh.

On questioning them about the photos of President being used in the hoardings, Gogi replied to Indian Express that it was only put to welcome his daughter and honour her.