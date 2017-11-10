Second National Judicial Pay Commission: Good news for judiciary, Narendra Modi Cabinet clears appointment of panel to hike salaries

The hike proposed in the year 2010 was put in action six years later from January 1, 2006. (PTI)

The PM Narendra Modi led NDA Cabinet has decided to go ahead with a fresh panel to look into a salary hike of subordinate judiciary. The decision comes in after the Ministry of Law had proposed to appoint a Second National Judicial Pay Commission. The main aim of this commission is to look at the salary hikes of over 21,000 judges from the lower court.

The former Supreme Court judge PV Reddi will head the commission. The subordinate judiciary received their last pay hike in 2010 after 11 years. Upon the approval of the proposed and reviews its recommendations, the court judiciary officers will get a hike in their pay packages.

The hike proposed in the year 2010 was put in action six years later from January 1, 2006. As of now, the senior judge gets a salary of Rs 80,000 whereas a junior civil judge gets around Rs 45,000.

But the judiciary is likely to have a long wait as the commission is likely to submit its recommendations in 2019. And consecutively, the date of salary hike will be given thereafter.