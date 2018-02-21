  3. Second in a row: Rahul Gandhi tweets fresh request for PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat ‘monologue’

Second in a row: Rahul Gandhi tweets fresh request for PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat ‘monologue’

In his latest tweet, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a sarcastic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while suggesting him ideas for his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. He asked the PM to speak on PNB case and the Rafale deal.

By: | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 1:37 PM
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet seeking inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform to take a dig at PM Modi with a tweet – “Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about.” While stating this, he also made a mention of the two issues he would like the Prime Minister to speak on. The first is the Rafale deal case which Rahul Gandhi referred as ‘The 58,000 Cr. RAFALE scam’ and the Punjab National Bank case, which he called ‘Nirav Modi’s 22,000 Cr. Loot & Scoot’. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet also had a reminder to the PM – issues suggested by him for last month’s Mann Ki Baat were ignored.

Notably, last month Rahul Gandhi suggested three issues to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his radio programme Mann Ki Batt. The topics (in Rahul’s words) were – ‘Get our youth JOBS’, Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM, and Stop the RAPES in Haryana.’ Ending his tweet, Rahul sarcastically added that he will look forward to Narendra Modi’s ‘sermon’.

Yesterday (February 20) too, Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state of Meghalaya. Rahul asked PM Modi to bring back the absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi “when he returns from his foreign trips”. He also drew a parallel between PM Modi and Nirav Modi saying both of the two sold dreams to the country. He said while one sold diamonds which are no less than dreams the other sold the dream of ‘Achche Din’ (good days) to the nation.

In an earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the PNB case. He said, “PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won’t speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam.”

