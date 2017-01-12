Seashore chit fund scam: CBI raids offices & residences of Rabindra Jena and other BJD leaders

Rabindra Jena took Rs 18 crore loan for the Supratik Companies from the Seashore Group in 2010 and claimed to have repaid the amount in 2013, but the CBI is still investigations on the chit fund scam. (Source: IE)

In another attempt of a major crackdown on the flow of black money in the country, CBI has, today, raided the offices and residences of BJD MP Rabindra Jena, BJD MLA Pravat Biswal and party leader Saroj Sahu in connection with the seashore chit fund scam.

With alleged connection in the chit fund scam Pravat Biswal, his wife Laxmibilasini along with Rabindra Jena and Saroj Sahu, had previously been interrogated by the CBI several times. Apart from raiding Biswal’s quarter, the CBI had also raided the Cuttack based private properties of the BJD Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). The raid on Rabindra Jena’s premises had further intensified the trouble on Biswal, who had been linked with the scam since the probe started.

Reportedly, Rabindra Jena took Rs 18 crore loan for the Supratik Companies from the Seashore Group in 2010 and claimed to have repaid the amount in 2013, but the CBI is still investigations on the chit fund scam.