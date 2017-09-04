Search operation begins in Jammu-Kashmir’s Baramulla, two terrorists believed to be trapped

The Pakistan Army also violated ceasefire in the Mankot sector area along the LoC of Poonch on Sunday.

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped in a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Sopore’s Shangergund area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Earlier yesterday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in Amrodin, Chatkadi and Sadipora in Karnah of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Before this, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

