Sealing: SDMC proposes amnesty scheme for traders

In a relief to many traders in south Delhi, the area’s civic body today proposed to waive interest and penalty for owners of properties of certain categories under the master plan, who pay in lump sum their due conversion and parking charges, as applicable from 2007. The amnesty has been proposed for owners of properties that fall under the ambit of notified mixed use streets, commercial streets, pedestrian shopping streets, and activities, professional or otherwise, in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation House passed the resolution in its first meeting of this year held at the Civic Centre. The resolution, read out by Leader of House in SDMC House Shikha Rai, also says the amnesty can be availed of if the traders pay the “due conversion charges and parking charges before March 31, 2018.” Rai said the due amount will be maximum payable for the last 10 years (2007-2017) and if anyone has already paid the due charges for a few years then they can pay it for the rest of the period.

“It has been found that many property-owners have not paid the due conversion charges and parking charges and the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee is contemplating sealing in such areas.

“So, if those traders want to pay in lump sum the conversion charges and parking charges, they should be exempte from payment of interest and penalty,” the resolution said. The SDMC House also proposed to conduct a survey in those areas where more than 50 per cent of the activities on any street are commercial in nature. “Many people have opened showrooms and shops on their vacant plots. So, after the survey, a proposal can be sent to the Delhi government to allow commercial activities in those streets by notifying it,” a senior official said.