Two dead as Sealdah-Ajmer Express derails near Kanpur; 43 injured

At least two people have been killed in the accident. (ANI)

Early in the morning today, Sealdah-Ajmer express train derailed near Kanpur today, killing at least two people and injuring not less than 26 people. This comes a month after the Indore-Patna express met the same fate in which at least 140 people had lost their lives. Catch us here for the live update of day’s development related to the accident and others.

10:24 AM: New Delhi-Lucknow Gomti Express, Delhi- Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, and Anand Vihar-Rewa Express cancelled because of operational reasons.

10:08 AM: What is the Congress? It means listening to you, understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom, says Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress pic.twitter.com/7Bzr2q7AF3 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

10:05 AM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress in the national capital.

10:04 AM: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack.

10:01 AM: Sensex at 26,334.19, up by 120.75 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty at 8,070.75, raises by 37.90 or 0.47 percent.

8:55 AM: CBI Sanjeev Gautam (DIG) has been removed from former Director General Corporate Affairs B K Bansal suicide case: Report

8:00 AM: Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause, says Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

#WATCH Visuals of #SaeldahAjmer Exp train which derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur. 2 dead, 28 injured. Rescue and relief ops underway pic.twitter.com/gmhCJJCO7D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

7:59 AM: Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur, says Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

7:57 AM: Earthquake tremors of 4.2 magnitude felt in Andaman Islands at around 2:51 AM.

6:55 AM: 14 coaches of Saeldah-Ajmer express derail near Kanpur.