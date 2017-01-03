Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailment: four officials suspended

Fifteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Kanpur Rural district, injuring at least 62 passengers. (PTI)

Railways today suspended four officials for alleged laxity in connection with the derailment of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express on December 28. The action was taken against the Rura station in-charge on duty Mahesh Kumar Vaishya, traffic inspector Dharm Singh Meena, senior section engineer SK Verma and RP Singh by the North-Central Railway after a departmental inquiry, Chief Public Relations Officer Vijay Kumar said.

Meanhwile, a separate probe into the incident is being carried out by the Commisioner of Railway Safety (Northern Region), Shailesh Kumar Pathak, who is expected to submit his report to the ministry within a month.

Pathak had visited the accident spot and Kanpur on December 30 and 31 where he recorded the statements of railway officials, the CPRO said. Fifteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Kanpur Rural district, injuring at least 62 passengers.

The accident took place near Rura Railway Station, 70 km from here, when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area.