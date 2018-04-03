SC/ST Act: Supreme Court agrees to open court hearing on Centre’s review petition

Supreme Court agrees for an open court hearing on Centre’s review plea on SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court today agreed to an open court hearing on the Centre’s petition seeking review of its order on SC/ST Act. CJI Justice Dipak Misra will, however, decide when the hearing on the review plea will begin.

The government had yesterday filed a review plea in the apex court asking it to reconsider its order on diluting stringent provisions in the law. Union Law Minister had told reporters the government doesn’t agree with the court’s observations and that it is committed to the welfare of marginalised section of the society.

A major controversy erupted last month when the top court diluted certain provisions in the law, prohibiting automatic arrest of government servants among others. The court had observed that law could be misused against the government officials and hence changes were required. The court had passed its order on a plea filed by a Maharashtra based government official.