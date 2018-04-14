SC/ST Act: PM Modi assures that government will not allow dilution of law, Congress cries foul; top 10 developments

PM Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration of the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at 26 Alipur Road, Delhi on April 13. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, sought to clear the air over criticism of his government by various quarters in dealing with the matter related to the dilution of SC/ST Act. Speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar Memorial in New Delhi on Friday evening, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress party, accusing it of spreading lies to divide the society. He assured the nation that his government will not allow the dilution of the SC/ST Act and noted that the government has decided to form a commission for sub-categorisation of backward castes. The Congress too was quick to respond to PM Modi’s charges. The grand old party said that PM was shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits.

Top 10 developments:

1. The Prime Minister through his speech tried to reach out to Dalits, saying his government had strengthened the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Protection of Atrocities Act) in 2015 by increasing the number of atrocities covered under it from 22 to 47.

2. He said that the decision to increase the compensation was also taken by his government only. The PM said special courts are being formed for the urgent hearing of cases involving torture on SC/ST.

After forming our govt in 2015, we made strict laws to curb atrocities on the dalits: PM Shri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Y7DuTRtiy6 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2018

3. Referring to the Supreme Court’s March 20 verdict, he said that government took just 12 days to file a review petition. He rubbished the allegations of delay, saying there were six public holidays between the judgement and review petition. “Many people forgot that. There was no delay from our side,” he said.

4. He said that when the law was amended in 2015, the provision against anticipatory bail was kept intact. To assure that the law is followed, he said that government spent more than the previous government.

5. He said that the Congress party created obstacles in the passage of a Bill to grant constitutional status to the OBC Commission by not allowing Parliament to function.

6. Blasting the Congress party, he asked the people not to get trapped by the Congress and those who surrendered to the Congress culture. He said that the Congress always insulted Dr BR Ambedkar and challenged it to tell one work the party has done to honour Ambedkar. “They have no answers. Congress party is all about dynasty politics,” he said.

7. Seeking to play an emotional card, Modi said that he understands Dr BR Ambedkar because he was born in a poor and backward class family.

8. Modi said that the Congress government headed by Jawahar Lal Nehru had not nominated Ambedkar in any committee. In 1952 and 1953, when Ambedkar was contesting elections, Nehru personally campaigned against him. It was with the help of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee that Ambedkar came to Rajya Sabha, he said.

कांग्रेस ने बाबासाहेब को दो बार चुनाव में हराया। उस समय अगर कोई उनके साथ डटकर खड़े रहे तो वे डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी थे और उन्ही के प्रयासों से बाबासाहेब राज्य सभा पहुंचे थे। मैं चुनौती देता हूं कांग्रेस को, वो एक काम बता दें जो उन्होंने बाबासाहेब के सम्मान के लिए किया है: पीएम pic.twitter.com/Ke0ICzjBex — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2018

9. Hours after PM’s fiery speech, the Congress party hit back saying the BJP, RSS and PM’s mentality and the approach is anti-Dalit. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that their thought, their actions and policies are all anti-Dalit. He said that the government was participating in conspiracies to end reservation. “You are shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits. This country demands actions,” he said.

10. The Supreme Court had last month diluted some provisions of the SC/ST Act and introduced new rules in the law to ensure it is not misused. This had promoted a massive debate with opposition parties accusing the government of diluting the Act. Several Dalits groups had also observed Bharat Bandh that left at least 9 dead. The government has now filed a review petition in the Supreme Court saying its order had caused anger, unease and sense of disharmony in the country.