SC/ST Act issue: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders meet President

A Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to raise their concerns on dilution of the provisions of arrest in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seek his intervention. The Congress delegation met the President around 5:30 pm today and handed over a memorandum. Earlier, Gandhi had said that the dilution of arrest provisions in the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court comes in the backdrop of “growing” atrocities on Dalits and tribals across the country.

“The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis across India,” Gandhi said on the Twitter. “Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns,” the Congress chief added. A number of parties have protested on the issue and have demanded that the government seek an immediate review of the Supreme Court judgement or bring amendments in the law.

