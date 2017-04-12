ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey harassment case: Company says ‘will take action if found guilty’

“Scoop Whoop strongly condemns any kind of harassment at the workplace. We work towards ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all our employees and take any complaints of harassment extremely seriously,” the company said.

Hours after report of FIR against its CEO Suparn Pandey, news portal ScoopWhoop on Wednesday issued a statement and condemned “any kind of harassment at the workplace”. In a statement, the news company said that it’s fully prepared to accept the findings of the investigations and dutifully take the necessary action if found guilty. It further added that complaints of sexual harassment are taken seriously at their workplace. “Scoop Whoop strongly condemns any kind of harassment at the workplace. We work towards ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all our employees and take any complaints of harassment extremely seriously,” the company said. The statement said that company abides by norms as directed by Supreme Court of India. “In line with workplace laws, ScoopWhoop has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The ICC constitutes of three of our most senior and experienced women employees and an independent observer who has served on ICC panels across various prestigious and international companies,” said the company in a statement. The company further argued that over 40 per cent of the employees in the company are females, and that the equation is same in the leadership positions as well. “40 percent of our workforce is women and we have equal representation in senior leadership positions. We have taken every step to ensure the complainant gets a fair hearing and are following the rule book on workplace harassment,” said the company in a statement.

“As per the company, the complaint was forwarded to the ICC immediately on receipt and the same is being inquired as per law. The company is adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Hon Supreme Court of India and the law of the land against sexual harassment at workplace and the investigation is ongoing,” the release said.

Days after the CEO and founder of The Viral Fever, Arunabh Kumar, got booked by the Mumbai police with charges of sexual harassment, now an FIR has been lodged against ScoopWhoop co-founder, Suparn Pandey with allegations of Sexual harassment and assault. As reported by the Catch News, other co-founders of the organisation have also been named in the case directly involving Suparn Pandey.