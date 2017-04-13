ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey sexual harassment case: Former Woman employee targets company too, says ‘will fight this to the end’

After registering a case of sexual harassment against ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey, the woman concerned said that she will “fight this till the end”

After registering a case of sexual harassment against ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey, the woman concerned said that she will “fight this till the end”. The complainant is a 28-year-old former employee of ScoopWhoop. She also added, “Since June 2016, I have consistently complained to the organisation about Pandey’s behaviour. There was no committee in place to address this till February 2017, which is why I had to take it to my seniors. When they did constitute a committee, I gave my statement hoping for a redressal.”

She further said,” I have given a statement to police and to a judge, and I am going to fight this till the end. This should not happen to anyone else. I quit my job because of this. The atmosphere at work was ruined and there was no action against Pandey. Today, the founders have come up with a statement, which is a mere lip service,” the Indian Express reported.

The complainant had registered the case on March 28 at Vasant Kunj police station, accusing Pandey of sexually harassing and abusing her. The complainant had alleged that Pandey used to pass lewd remarks and make inappropriate comments to her. According to the complainant, Pandey also commented upon her sexuality in public.

Pandey has applied for an anticipatory bail as the police started their probe – a Delhi Court has directed for the issuance of a notice before any arrest is made.

Talking to the Indian Express Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner(south district) said FIR has been registered against Pandey under IPC sections 354-A(sexual harassment),509(insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506(criminal intimidation). He further added that “He has applied for anticipatory bail after we started our investigation, and the court directed us to issue a pre-arrest notice five days ago before arresting him. We have recorded complainant’s statement and will serve a notice on Pandey and others asking them to join the investigation.”