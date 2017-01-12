Schools closed in Noida till January 15 due to cold wave

People warm themselves near the bonfire on Cold evening. (PTI)

In the wake of a resurgent cold wave in North India, which caused the region to shiver collectively on Wednesday night, the Noida administration today ordered schools closed till January 15. “The schools in Noida shut till January 15 due to cold wave,” news agency ANI quoted Noida District Magistrate as saying. Mercury in Delhi-NCR dipped to 3-degree celsius last night which forced people to spend the evening inside their homes or in front of bonfires.

Chilly winds continued to make inclement weather more difficult for people, even as poor visibility in the morning affected rail services. Flight services, however, were not affected as such. “26 trains are running late, eight have been rescheduled and seven cancelled,” a senior railway official said. Visibility was recorded at 800 meters in the morning at Safdarjung observatory while Palam recorded 500 meters, he added.

The maximum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees, three notches below the season’s average at Safdarjung. The Safdarjung observatory, reading of which is considered the official one for the city, recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, the official said. Yesterday, it had posted a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Among other weather stations, Palam saw a high and low of 17.7 and 4.4 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 17.4 degrees Celsius and 4.9, while Ridge recorded a maximum of 17.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity level oscillated between 54 and 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with shallow/ moderate fog in the morning. “The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are likely to hover around 17 and 3 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures at Safdarjung were recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)