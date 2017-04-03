SC postpones hearing of petitions challenging Bombay HC order on Maharashtra beef ban by 10 days

Earlier in January, the Bombay High Court upheld the beef ban imposed by the Maharashtra government. (PTI)

The Supreme Court (SC) has put off hearing of all petitions by 10 days that are challenging the Bombay High Court’s order that upheld state government imposed beef ban. The ban on beef has been imposed in the state of Maharashtra by the state government after the enactment of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act. The MAP Act bans the slaughter of all bulls and bullocks. The hearing was scheduled for April 3 but has now been postponed by 10 days.

Also watch:

Earlier in the month of January, the order by the Maharashtra government to impose the beef ban in the state was upheld by the Bombay High Court. While the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act was brought into force over a year ago. The Bombay High Court stated that just the possession of beef cannot invite criminal action while striking down the relevant sections of the act.