SC to hear Delhi govt challenge of HC verdict in favour of LG today

SC to decide whether LG is the ‘boss’ of Delhi or not (Source: ANI)

The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench will continue hearing the appeal filed by the Delhi government challenging the Delhi High Court order which had said that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) is the ‘boss’ of Delhi. On November 21, the Centre told the apex court that Delhi is a Union Territory and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cannot claim privileges of a state government. Earlier on November 2, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court observed that the AAP government in Delhi needs the LG’s nod to govern the national capital, but the latter cannot sit on files beyond a reasonable period. Gopal Subramanium, representing the Delhi government told the top court that it has limited power and should be given more power. The bench comprises of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.