SC stops all ‘Deemed to be Universities’ to carry on any course in distance education mode from 2018-19

Supreme Court of India. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India today restrained all ‘Deemed to be Universities’ to carry on any course in distance education mode from Academic Session 2018-19 onwards, according to news agency ANI. The apex court has further stated that these ‘Deemed to be Universities’ cannot do so unless & until it is permissible to conduct such courses in distance education mode & specific permits are granted by concerned authorities. SC further added that course in distance education mode cannot be provided unless off-campus Centres/Study Centres are individually inspected and found adequate by concerned Statutory authorities.

Further details awaited.