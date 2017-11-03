  3. SC stops all ‘Deemed to be Universities’ to carry on any course in distance education mode from 2018-19

SC stops all ‘Deemed to be Universities’ to carry on any course in distance education mode from 2018-19

The Supreme Court of India today restrained all 'Deemed to be Universities' to carry on any course in distance education mode from Academic Session 2018-19 onwards.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 3, 2017 5:54 PM
Supreme Court, Deemed to be Universities, distance education, distance education course, distance education mode, 2018-19, off-campus Centres, off-campus Study Centres, education news Supreme Court of India. (Reuters)
Top News

The Supreme Court of India today restrained all ‘Deemed to be Universities’ to carry on any course in distance education mode from Academic Session 2018-19 onwards, according to news agency ANI. The apex court has further stated that these ‘Deemed to be Universities’ cannot do so unless & until it is permissible to conduct such courses in distance education mode & specific permits are granted by concerned authorities. SC further added that course in distance education mode cannot be provided unless off-campus Centres/Study Centres are individually inspected and found adequate by concerned Statutory authorities.

Further details awaited.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top