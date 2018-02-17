SC slams corruption in politics, asks election candidates to reveal their family’s source of income

The Supreme Court, on Friday, in a major decision ordered that election candidates along with their associates will have to disclose their sources of income. (Source: PTI)

The Supreme Court, on Friday, in a major decision ordered that election candidates along with their associates will have to disclose their sources of income. The apex court took this decision to maintain the ‘purity of the electoral process is fundamental to the survival of a healthy democracy’. After this order, even the families of the candidates contesting the elections including spouses and dependents will have to disclose their income. The apex court also asked that suitable amendments be made in rules and Form 26, the affidavit filed by the candidate along with the nomination paper to make candidates and their associates disclose sources of income.

The decision was taken by a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer who also slammed corruption in politics. The bench said that corruption in politics will lead to the destruction of democracy and pave the way for the ‘rule of mafia’.

Information regarding the sources of income of candidates and their associates would, in our opinion, certainly help the voter to make an informed choice of candidate to represent the constituency in the legislature,” the bench said, according to a report by The Indian Express while hearing the PIL filed by Lucknow-based NGO Lok Prahari.

The court added that the candidates will also have to disclose their interest or stake in any government contract that he/she or any family member has with the government. The bench noted that there was ‘need to make appropriate provision, declaring that the undue accretion of assets is a ground for disqualifying a legislator even without prosecuting the legislator for offences under the PC Act’.

It said that the government owes a constitutional obligation to the people of the country to ensure that there is no concentration of wealth to the common detriment and to the debilitation of democracy. The Supreme Court said that this is why it was necessary to have a permanent institutional mechanism dedicated to the task.