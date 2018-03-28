SC sets aside plea seeking reopening of Mahatma Gandhi assassination case

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking an order be passed for reopening the assassination case of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking an order be passed for reopening the assassination case of Mahatma Gandhi. An apex court bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao made this observation while disposing of a plea filed by Mumbai-based IT professional Pankaj Phadnis in October 2017, co-founder of Abhinav Bharat.

“We are dismissing the petition filed by the petitioner, Dr Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis. The petition is devoid of merits. The same is not maintainable,” the court said.

In his plea, Pankaj suspected a foreign conspiracy involved in the murder of Gandhi on January 30, 1948. He argued that the myth about the fourth bullet being fired by the convict remains a mystery. He said that various courts relied upon the ‘three bullet theory’ to hold the conviction of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, who were awarded capital punishment. Pankaj said that there was need to order a fresh probe to examine whether there was a fourth bullet also, which was fired by someone else than Godse.

Mahatma Gandhi was killed in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 when he was on way for evening prayers when he was shot at by Nathuram Godse.

The court had on March 6 reserved its verdict and made it clear that it would not go by ‘sentiments’ but rely on legal submissions to decide on the petition. It had noted that the plea was based on academic research but that could not form the basis to reopen the matter which happened years ago.

In January, senior advocate Amarendra Sharan, who was appointed amicus curiae in the case by the top court, had said that there was no need for a fresh probe. In his report submitted to the court, Sharan said that bullets which pierced Gandhi’s body, the pistol used to fire the bullets, the assailant, the conspiracy which led to his killing, have all been duly identified.

Earlier too, Pankaj’s petition seeking reinvestigation of Gandhi murder case was dismissed by a High Court.