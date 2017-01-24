SC seeks govt’s view on SIM verification mechanism

It said if people are issued SIM cards without any proper system of verification, then the cops won’t be able to catch the fradulent people.

To ensure proper verification of around 5 crore mobile users in the country, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to apprise it within two weeks about the mechanism in place to check fake identities that may pose risk to the national security.

The SC bench said there is no concrete process in place as of now and the government should start verification and set a specific deadline for its completion. It also asked the it to inform it as to how quickly verification can be done.

It said if people are issued SIM cards without any proper system of verification, then the cops won’t be able to catch the fradulent people. The PIL filed by Lokniti Foundation, an NGO, had argued that the issuance of cards without proper verification will result in various monetary frauds and certain terror activities.

Claiming that around 5.25 crore mobile phone subscribers (about 5% of the total) are unverified despite the SC’s orders, the NGO had sought directions to DoT and Trai to ensure 100% verification of mobile phone subscribers along with to identity and address proofs.

The petitioner society had earlier written the letter to DoT and the telecom regulator in August 2014, saying that there was a grave risk to the national security because of lack of verification of mobile phone subscribers.