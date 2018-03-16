SC scraps suspended GJM president Bimal Gurung’s plea seeking protection from arrest

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung (Source: IE)

In a major setback to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (GJM) suspended party president Bimal Gurung, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant relief from an arrest. Dismissing Gurung’s plea seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him in West Bengal, the Supreme Court observed that it was not a case fit for relief. “It cannot be said to be a case of individual persecution by the state,” noted a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, while rejecting the plea.

The court’s decision comes as a big boost to the West Bengal government, which has been seeking Gurung’s arrest since violence broke out in Darjeeling in June after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to make Bengali compulsory in state-run schools. Though Banerjee had said that hill districts will be exempted from the rule, the GJM began an agitation that soon turned into a revival of the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The GJM party soon developed cracks after the Gurung-led faction insisted on continuing the shutdown in the hills, which crippled life in the region for months. Soon after, Gurung and a few of his aides went into hiding as the police had filed cases against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, Binay Tamang was appointed as the new party president by the GJM.

Earlier, on November 20 last year, the apex court had restrained the West Bengal police from taking any coercive (using force or threat) steps against Gurung. The GJM leader had claimed in the top court that he was being politically persecuted by the West Bengal government.

Notably, on December 5, 2017, Gurung alleged in the Supreme Court that the West Bengal government was trying to “effectively end” the movement for a separate Gorkhaland by implicating its members in false cases. Reacting to the allegation, the Mamata Banerjee government had submitted a list of 53 FIRs lodged against Gurung in the court.