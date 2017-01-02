SC sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief: From Bishan Bedi to RM Lodha, cricketing community reacts with glee, shock

Dubbing the verdict as ‘victory for cricket’, Lodha said, “administrators come and go but ultimately its for the game’s benefit.”

In a dramatic development, the Supreme Court on Monday removed Anurag Thakur from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and sought a reply from him regarding perjury charges levelled against him by Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam. The move was welcomed by Justice Mukul Mudgal and Rajendra Mal Lodha. Dubbing the verdict as ‘victory for cricket’, Lodha said, “administrators come and go but ultimately its for the game’s benefit.” In a stern message to BCCI, he said, “One should understand once SC order has come, it has to be obeyed by all, majesty of law has worked.” Lodha said, “Once committee’s reforms were accepted by SC in its 18 July order, it had to be implemented, this is logical consequence.” Justice Mudgal has lashed out at Thakur and BCCI honorary secretary Ajay Shirke, who was also removed by the top court, saying, “Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirkey have borne consequences of BCCI not obeying SC orders.” Former spin-bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi lauded the verdict and said, “This will be very good for Indian sports and cricket in particular.”

Saurashtra Cricket Association Secy Niranjan Shah has also welcomed the the apex court verdict, saying, “Whatever Supreme court says is final, will have to abide by that.” Forrmer BCCI Treasurer Kishore Rungta has taken a swipe at top BCCI officials, saying “these are the consequences of not accepting the Lodha committee recommendation.”

The apex court, which was hearing the Lodha panel’s third status report that asked for the removal of top brass of the BCCI, also asked the Amicus Curiae whether Thakur had committed perjury or not in the case. In reply, the Amicus Curiae revealed that the BCCI chief, in his affidavit submitted to the top court, had said that he sought Shashank Manohar’s opinion as the BCCI chairman, which was denied by the latter, saying that it was asked in the ICC meeting. It should be noted that if Thakur is found to have committed perjury, then he might land in jail.

The three-member apex court-bench, headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, also asked the country’s cricket board to suggest if there is any name for post of administrator and also granted them a week’s time for the same.

Meanwhile, the top court also reserved its order on replacing BCCI top brass with a panel of administrators. Thakur, who was a former BCCI secretary, was on May 22, 2016, unanimously elected as the BCCI president at the board’s special general meeting and Shirke took over as BCCI secretary.

