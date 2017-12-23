SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order on pictorial warning on tobacco items

A bench led by chief justice Dipak Misra asked the HC to upload its last week’s judgement on its website and also fixed January 8 the next date for hearing the appeal. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Karnataka High Court order that quashed the government regulation mandating the pictorial health warning to cover 85% of the tobacco product packaging space. A bench led by chief justice Dipak Misra asked the HC to upload its last week’s judgement on its website and also fixed January 8 the next date for hearing the appeal. The respondents including companies agreed not to claim equity in the meanwhile. Several petitions, including one filed by Health for Millions Trust, an NGO, have challenged the HC’s December 15 ruling that struck down the 2014 amendment rules mandating the pictorial health warning to cover 85% — image and text — of the tobacco product packaging space on the ground that they are arbitrary and violated constitutional norms. It also held that the earlier 40% warning norm should be restored. The HC order came on various petitions filed by Tobacco Institute of India, cigarette manufacturers like ITC Ltd, beedi and other tobacco products manufacturers. Various petitions against the 2014 rules filed in different HCs were transferred to the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in May last year. Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Amendments Rules 2014 came into force from April 1, 2016.

The 2014 rules mandates printing of specified heath warnings covering 85% of the principal display area of the products’ packaging. Different high courts had passed conflicting decisions on the issue. While the Rajasthan High Court had directed the immediate implementation of the 2014 amendment in July 2015, the Karnataka High Court had, in December 2015, temporarily stayed the operation of the same. In an appeal filed against the Karanataka HC ruling, senior advocate Umesh Narain, who was a tobacco user before he was diagnosed with tongue cancer, said that the apex court had played a pivotal role in bringing complete ban of advertising of tobacco products, from the time that tobacco industry used to be at the forefront of all glitzy advertising and sponsorship of mega events to attract the youth.

Citing the Cigarette Package Health Warnings: International Status Report-2014 issued by Canadian Cancer Society, the appeal stated that India ranked at 136 among 198 countries in terms of prominence of pictorial health warnings on tobacco packaging and is ranked much below countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal Thailand etc.”Referring to international standards and best practices, the petition contended that graphic health warnings on tobacco product packages are a potent tool to create awareness about risks and the desire to quit among smokers and prevent non-users from taking up the habit. The appeal also prayed for plain packaging of tobacco products on the ground that jazzy covers attracted more customers.