SC notice to DUSIB on Railways’ plea on cubical toilet complex on its land

The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on a plea of the Centre challenging a Delhi High Court order asking the railways to allow the installation of a prefab cubical toilet complex on its land in an area here. “Issue notice to DUSIB, returnable on July 20,2017. Liberty is granted to the petitioner (Centre) to serve DUSIB through the same counsel who appeared on behalf of the said respondent before the High Court,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said. The bench was hearing the appeal of the Centre against the May 12 order of the Delhi High Court asking the railways to allow the DUSIB to construct “prefab cubical toilet complex” on its land at Shakurbasti here. Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre, said that the railways has no problem with the mobile toilet vans and the main concern is the part of the order which asks the railways to allow a prefab cubical toilet complex on its land.

He said the toilet complex would lead to concrete structures such as septic and water tanks on the railways’ land. The high court, while dealing with a PIL filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, had passed a slew of directions for welfare of persons displaced during an anti-encroachment drive at Shakurbasti here. It had also asked the DUSIB to provide an adequate number of hygienic toilets for the displaced slum dwellers. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, in it affidavit, had said that at present there were five mobile toilet vans (MTVs) with 70 toilet seats in the area. The DUSIB had also said that it was willing to provide a prefab cubical toilet complex in addition to the existing 70 seats in 5 MTVs at its own cost. It had said that the railways had not agreed to the installation of such a prefab cubical toilet seats.