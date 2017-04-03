SC liquor ban: AMUL invites 16,000 liquor shops to set up milk bars for healthy nation building

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of the GCMMF Ltd. invited the 16000 liquor shops/bars to open Amul milk bar for ‘gainful employment and healthy nation building’. (Reuters)

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of the GCMMF Ltd. (AMUL) on Monday invited the 16000 liquor shops/bars which have been affected due to the ban on liquor within 500 mts of a highway by the Supreme Court to open Amul milk bar for ‘gainful employment and healthy nation building’. Sodhi seems to have remained true to the company’s smart ads involving the Amul girl, using puns to take on the most recent topic in national media. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court had modified its ban in liquor shops and said that all cities, towns and Municipal Corporations, that had a population of less than 20,000 could have alcohol ban beyond 220m.

In December, the SC had ordered a complete shutdown of liquor shops within 500 mts of highways. It had also directed the government to stop issuing licenses from March 31st unless the requisite stipulations set by the SC were met. The SC had technically banned alcohol in pubs, bars and restaurants within the stipulated distance. Although, in states such as Assam and Meghalaya, where the relocation of liquor shops was not possible due to difficult terrain were exempted from the liquor ban. In the earlier order y the apex court in 2016, the SC had ordered the expiration of all liquor licenses after April 1 but had later modified the decision stating that the licenses would be legal until September 30, as a few states had not granted excise licenses from April 1 to March 30.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant questioned the SC’s order asking as to why there was a need to kill tourism when it created so many jobs. He further said that 1 million jobs would be affected following the SC’s verdict. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had also criticised the ban saying that it the decision by the apex court would heavily affect the budget of the states. It has to be noted, that the Supreme Court in its order on December 15, 2016, had said that the expressways had witnessed 4,208 accidents which had resulted in 4,229 injured people and the death of 1,802 people.